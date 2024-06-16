Left Menu

CM Eknath Shinde Warns of 'Urban Naxals' Infiltrating NGOs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has raised concerns about 'urban Naxals' infiltrating NGOs and spreading false narratives against the government. During a rally for BJP Konkan Graduates constituency candidate Niranjan Davkhare, he urged NDA members to stay vigilant and criticized opposition attempts to destabilize the ruling alliance.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:44 IST
CM Eknath Shinde Warns of 'Urban Naxals' Infiltrating NGOs
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday brought attention to the infiltration of 'urban Naxals' in some NGOs, alleging these organizations propagate false narratives against the government.

Speaking at a rally for BJP Konkan Graduates constituency candidate Niranjan Davkhare during the MLC polls, Shinde cautioned NDA members not to be complacent like they were during the last Lok Sabha elections, which had an unexpectedly disappointing outcome for the ruling alliance.

Shinde asserted that while not all NGOs are problematic, some are distinctly anti-government and actively spread misinformation against the ruling alliance. He also criticized the opposition parties, stating their efforts to undermine the NDA government's accomplishments at the Centre were unsuccessful in the Lok Sabha polls. However, he assured that Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister remains secure. Lauding Davkhare's contributions in the Konkan region, Shinde predicted a comfortable win for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024