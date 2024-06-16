CM Eknath Shinde Warns of 'Urban Naxals' Infiltrating NGOs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has raised concerns about 'urban Naxals' infiltrating NGOs and spreading false narratives against the government. During a rally for BJP Konkan Graduates constituency candidate Niranjan Davkhare, he urged NDA members to stay vigilant and criticized opposition attempts to destabilize the ruling alliance.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday brought attention to the infiltration of 'urban Naxals' in some NGOs, alleging these organizations propagate false narratives against the government.
Speaking at a rally for BJP Konkan Graduates constituency candidate Niranjan Davkhare during the MLC polls, Shinde cautioned NDA members not to be complacent like they were during the last Lok Sabha elections, which had an unexpectedly disappointing outcome for the ruling alliance.
Shinde asserted that while not all NGOs are problematic, some are distinctly anti-government and actively spread misinformation against the ruling alliance. He also criticized the opposition parties, stating their efforts to undermine the NDA government's accomplishments at the Centre were unsuccessful in the Lok Sabha polls. However, he assured that Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister remains secure. Lauding Davkhare's contributions in the Konkan region, Shinde predicted a comfortable win for him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eknath Shinde
- urban Naxals
- NGOs
- false narratives
- BJP
- Konkan
- MLC polls
- NDA
- Lok Sabha
- opposition
ALSO READ
BJP Demands CBI Probe into Karnataka STDC Corruption Scandal
"We are soldiers of PM Modi...": Kangana Ranaut exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all four seats in Himachal
BJP-led NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi casts vote in Bihar's Jehanabad, urges voters to exercise franchise
"BJP workers have done a lot of work, we will get blessings of people": Anurag Thakur casts vote in Hamirpur
"Not been allowed to vote since 2011, confident that today we will cast our votes," says BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra