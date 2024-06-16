CM Eknath Shinde Warns of 'Urban Naxals' Infiltrating NGOs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday brought attention to the infiltration of 'urban Naxals' in some NGOs, alleging these organizations propagate false narratives against the government.

Speaking at a rally for BJP Konkan Graduates constituency candidate Niranjan Davkhare during the MLC polls, Shinde cautioned NDA members not to be complacent like they were during the last Lok Sabha elections, which had an unexpectedly disappointing outcome for the ruling alliance.

Shinde asserted that while not all NGOs are problematic, some are distinctly anti-government and actively spread misinformation against the ruling alliance. He also criticized the opposition parties, stating their efforts to undermine the NDA government's accomplishments at the Centre were unsuccessful in the Lok Sabha polls. However, he assured that Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister remains secure. Lauding Davkhare's contributions in the Konkan region, Shinde predicted a comfortable win for him.

