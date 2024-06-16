BJP Criticizes Congress Over Sarcastic Post on Modi-Pope Meeting

Kerala's BJP unit has strongly criticized the Congress party for a social media post that mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis at the G7 Summit.

The BJP accused the Congress of running its social media accounts through 'radical Islamists or Urban Naxals,' escalating a war of words between the two parties.

Responding to the BJP's claims, the Congress posted another sarcastic comment, further intensifying the political dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)