BJP Criticizes Congress Over Sarcastic Post on Modi-Pope Meeting
The BJP in Kerala criticized the Congress for a social media post mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis during the G7 Summit. The BJP alleged the Congress's social media was run by 'radical Islamists or Urban Naxals.' The Congress retorted with a sarcastic reply.
Updated: 16-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:29 IST
Kerala's BJP unit has strongly criticized the Congress party for a social media post that mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Pope Francis at the G7 Summit.
The BJP accused the Congress of running its social media accounts through 'radical Islamists or Urban Naxals,' escalating a war of words between the two parties.
Responding to the BJP's claims, the Congress posted another sarcastic comment, further intensifying the political dispute.
