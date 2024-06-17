West Bengal Governor Evicts Police From Raj Bhavan

In an unprecedented move, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose directed Kolkata Police personnel to vacate the Raj Bhavan on Monday morning. This decision aims to transform the North Gate police outpost into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform).

According to an official, the governor gave an immediate evacuation order to police officers stationed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge. This directive comes on the heels of a controversial incident where police barred BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged post-poll violence victims from entering the Raj Bhavan, despite having written permission from the governor.

The incident provoked a legal challenge, with the Calcutta High Court questioning if the governor was effectively under 'house arrest' and subsequently permitting Adhikari to visit the Raj Bhavan upon receiving approval from the governor's office. Following widespread claims, the BJP has accused the TMC of orchestrating post-poll violence, allegations which the ruling party has firmly denied.

