Teary-Eyed Modi Faces Defeat in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a National Democratic Alliance meeting, admitted teary-eyed that they failed to secure a single Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, as reported by DMK's Tamil publication 'Murasoli' on Monday.

The editorial cited Modi's inability to recognize or admit the reasons behind the defeat. DMK and the INDIA bloc have been ideologically countering the BJP for years, culminating in a landslide victory across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the defeat as a democratic triumph, dedicating it to grassroots campaigners and allies. The editorial hailed Stalin as a rare leader who guided the coalition to this electoral success.

