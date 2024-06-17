Left Menu

Teary-Eyed Modi Faces Defeat in Tamil Nadu

DMK's 'Murasoli' reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with teary eyes, conceded they couldn't win a single Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. DMK president M K Stalin’s campaign against BJP led to the success. The editorial praised Stalin and the INDIA bloc for their democratic fight against BJP’s ideologies.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:13 IST
Teary-Eyed Modi Faces Defeat in Tamil Nadu
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a National Democratic Alliance meeting, admitted teary-eyed that they failed to secure a single Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, as reported by DMK's Tamil publication 'Murasoli' on Monday.

The editorial cited Modi's inability to recognize or admit the reasons behind the defeat. DMK and the INDIA bloc have been ideologically countering the BJP for years, culminating in a landslide victory across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the defeat as a democratic triumph, dedicating it to grassroots campaigners and allies. The editorial hailed Stalin as a rare leader who guided the coalition to this electoral success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024