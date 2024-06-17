Left Menu

Netanyahu Dissolves Influential War Cabinet Amid Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet, originally formed to manage the conflict in Gaza. This decision comes after the exit of Benny Gantz, who had joined the coalition to unite political forces in response to Hamas' attack, but left due to dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's war strategy.

In a significant political shift, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially dissolved the influential War Cabinet that was steering the Gaza conflict, according to statements from officials on Monday.

The move follows the departure of key coalition member Benny Gantz, an opposition leader who had joined the Cabinet to provide a united front during the early days of the war. Gantz's exit, driven by disenchantment with Netanyahu's handling of war strategies, marks a critical turning point.

Future sensitive decisions will now be made in smaller forums as Netanyahu faces criticism for allegedly allowing ultranationalist influences to steer wartime policies. These critics fear such influences are against a cease-fire agreement and have controversial views on the displacement of Palestinians.

