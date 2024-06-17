Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Amid Political Turmoil
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet, following the departure of opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz. The decision is part of a shift towards smaller forums for sensitive issues. Critics argue that Netanyahu's wartime decisions are influenced by ultranationalists opposing a cease-fire in exchange for hostage releases.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday the dissolution of the influential War Cabinet that had been steering the conflict in Gaza.
The decision came after opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz exited the government, having initially joined to unify efforts against Hamas following the group's October 7 attack. Gantz had pushed for a smaller Cabinet to marginalize far-right elements within the government.
Going forward, Netanyahu will consult with smaller groups on sensitive matters, Israeli officials stated anonymously. Gantz cited dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's war management as the reason for his departure, while critics argue that the Prime Minister's decisions are swayed by ultranationalist agendas.
