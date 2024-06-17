Collision in Contested Waters: Chinese and Philippine Vessels Clash Near Spratly Islands

A Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Monday, intensifying ongoing territorial disputes that have escalated tensions in the region.

China's coast guard stated that the Philippine supply ship entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, ignoring repeated warnings. The shoal lies within the Philippines' internationally recognized exclusive economic zone, citing a 2016 arbitration ruling that disqualified China's claims based on historical grounds.

The Philippine military refuted China's claims, labeling the coast guard's account as "deceptive and misleading." The incident has sparked fears of heightened conflict, potentially involving global powers like the United States, a treaty ally of the Philippines.

