Shiv Sena UBT Alleges Electoral Fraud in Mumbai North West, Seeks Legal Redress

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announced plans to challenge the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat results in court, alleging 'misuse' of official machinery. Thackeray and other party members claimed electoral malpractice led to their candidate's defeat and called for the Election Commission's intervention.

Updated: 17-06-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:52 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray revealed on Monday that the party will pursue legal action concerning the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat result. Thackeray asserted that their candidate's victory was undermined by 'misuse' of official machinery.

During a press conference, Thackeray announced that the party plans to file a petition regarding the alleged 'electoral malpractice' within days. He labeled the election outcome, where Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar lost by 48 votes to rival Ravindra Waikar, as 'fraudulent.'

Thackeray criticized the existing election process and electronic voting machines, describing the Election Commission as 'entirely compromised.' According to Thackeray, a 'free and fair' election would result in the BJP winning only 40 Lok Sabha seats instead of 240.

