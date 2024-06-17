Rahul Gandhi to Retain Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi to Contest from Wayanad

In a significant strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, vacating the Wayanad seat in Kerala. This decision paves the way for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to contest from Wayanad, an announcement made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

The announcement came following a high-level Congress meeting at Kharge's residence, attended by key leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

'Rahul Gandhi won from two Lok Sabha seats, but as per the law, he has to vacate one. Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli, and we have decided that Priyanka ji will fight from Wayanad,' said Kharge, emphasising the party's united front.

