Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Retain Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi to Contest from Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh while vacating the Wayanad seat in Kerala, which will be contested by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This announcement was made after a meeting led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Retain Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi to Contest from Wayanad
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, vacating the Wayanad seat in Kerala. This decision paves the way for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to contest from Wayanad, an announcement made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

The announcement came following a high-level Congress meeting at Kharge's residence, attended by key leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

'Rahul Gandhi won from two Lok Sabha seats, but as per the law, he has to vacate one. Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli, and we have decided that Priyanka ji will fight from Wayanad,' said Kharge, emphasising the party's united front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024