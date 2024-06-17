Rahul Gandhi Embraces Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Stepping Up for Wayanad

In a significant move, Rahul Gandhi has chosen to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat while vacating the Wayanad seat for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This announcement was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge following high-level discussions at his residence.

Rahul conveyed the emotional weight of the decision, stating his heartfelt connection with both Rae Bareli and Wayanad. He praised the people of Wayanad for their unwavering support over the last five years and assured them of his ongoing commitment.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, set to contest from Wayanad, pledged not to let the constituency feel Rahul's absence, promising to fulfill the promises made. The Gandhi siblings' strategic move aims to solidify Congress's presence in both regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)