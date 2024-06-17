Strengthening Global Ties: India-USA Strategic Partnership

India stands resolute in enhancing its comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday following a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Earlier, NSA Ajit Doval and Sullivan engaged in extensive discussions centered on the implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Modi, taking to social media platform 'X', reemphasized India's commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good. The bilateral talks between Doval and Sullivan culminated in the formulation of key initiatives aimed at boosting cooperation in critical technologies, defense, semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and clean energy.

Sullivan, who is in Delhi for a two-day visit, is the first senior official from the Biden administration to visit India since Prime Minister Modi assumed office for a third term. Accompanying Sullivan is a high-level delegation of senior US government officials and industry leaders. His visit follows a brief yet consequential interaction between Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, earlier this month. Additionally, Sullivan also held meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

