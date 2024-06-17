Controversial Bakrid Greetings Stir Debate in Telangana

A ruling Congress MLA in Telangana on Monday faced severe criticism for his Bakrid greetings on social media, which included a graphic image of a cow. The post drew sharp reactions from the BJP.

The Congress legislator, Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, issued an apology for the 'inadvertent error' and promptly removed the post from all social media accounts.

According to Reddy, the graphic was intended to feature a goat and had been corrected on social media platforms.

BJP MLA Raja Singh took strong exception to the image of a cow in Reddy's Bakrid greeting, alleging that Hindus are disrespected wherever Congress governs.

Raja Singh questioned the intentions behind the greeting and criticized the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, for his silence on the matter.

In a video statement, Anil Kumar Reddy described himself as a 'Ram bhakt' and affirmed his adherence to traditions.

