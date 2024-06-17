Priyanka Gandhi to Make Electoral Debut in Wayanad as Rahul Gandhi Retains Rae Bareli

In a significant strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will make her electoral debut by contesting from his vacated seat in Wayanad, Kerala.

This decision was announced by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge following high-level discussions at his residence on Monday, attended by key party figures, including Sonia Gandhi and K C Venugopal.

If successful, Priyanka Gandhi will join her mother and brother in Parliament for the first time, marking a notable moment for the Gandhi family. However, the move has drawn criticism from the BJP, which termed it as an example of dynastic politics.

