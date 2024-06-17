Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi to Make Electoral Debut in Wayanad as Rahul Gandhi Retains Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh while vacating his Wayanad seat in Kerala for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will make her electoral debut. This decision was announced by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, signifying the entry of all three Gandhi family members into Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant strategic move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will make her electoral debut by contesting from his vacated seat in Wayanad, Kerala.

This decision was announced by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge following high-level discussions at his residence on Monday, attended by key party figures, including Sonia Gandhi and K C Venugopal.

If successful, Priyanka Gandhi will join her mother and brother in Parliament for the first time, marking a notable moment for the Gandhi family. However, the move has drawn criticism from the BJP, which termed it as an example of dynastic politics.

