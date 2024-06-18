Left Menu

NATO Nations Boost Defense Spending Amid Rising Threats

More than 20 NATO members are achieving the alliance's defense spending target this year, prompted by Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This marks a significant increase from 2021 figures. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted the enhanced collective security efforts, while President Joe Biden praised the alliance's unity.

18-06-2024
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg revealed that an unprecedented number of member nations are meeting the alliance's defense spending target this year, driven by the escalating conflict in Ukraine. Over 20 nations have achieved this milestone, compared to just six in 2021. Stoltenberg highlighted the bolstered collective security at the Wilson Centre, emphasizing Europe's increased efforts.

During a subsequent meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden lauded Stoltenberg's tenure, stating that NATO is now "larger, stronger, and more united" than ever. The discussion underscored NATO's commitment to strengthening its eastern flank and thwarting further Russian aggression.

Amid growing concerns over possible re-election of former President Donald Trump and the ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO's leaders are preparing for a crucial summit in Washington. The alliance, significantly expanded with the inclusion of Sweden and Finland, continues to focus on defense spending and support for Ukraine against Russian advances.

