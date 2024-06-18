Iran's Presidential Candidates Tackle Economic Crisis in Heated Debate

In a crucial live debate ahead of Iran's June 28 presidential election, six candidates took the stage to address the country's economic turmoil. The debate, lasting four hours and broadcasted on state TV, followed last month's tragic helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others. This debate is the first of five planned in the 10-day run-up to the election, aimed at finding a successor to Raisi, a staunch ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The contenders discussed their proposals for tackling Iran's spiraling economy, which has been beleaguered by stringent sanctions from the United States and other Western nations. They vowed to work towards lifting these sanctions and implementing reforms, yet none provided concrete plans. Discussion topics also included inflation, the budget deficit, the housing crisis, and anti-corruption measures.

The upcoming election is set against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear program, its military support for Russia in Ukraine, and internal crackdowns on dissent. As Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen make headlines for attacks in the Red Sea, the candidates also faced questions on Iran's support for proxy forces in the Middle East.

