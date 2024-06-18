Putin and Kim Jong Un Forge New Alliance Amid U.S. Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his gratitude towards North Korea for its steadfast support of his ongoing actions in Ukraine. During his pyong visit to Pyongyang for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Putin reaffirmed the close cooperation between the two nations to counteract U.S.-led sanctions.

In an op-ed featured in North Korea's state media, Putin highlighted the significant alliance, emphasizing mutual opposition against what he labelled as Western attempts to impede a multipolar world order. This visit marks Putin's first journey to North Korea in 24 years, underscoring the deepening ties between the countries amidst escalating tensions with Washington.

The summit's agenda includes developing new trade mechanisms free from Western control and bolstering collaboration in various sectors such as tourism, culture, and education. Concerns are mounting regarding potential arms deals where Pyongyang might provide Moscow with essential munitions for the Ukraine conflict in return for economic aid and technological advancements in North Korea's missile programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)