Trinamool Congress Demands Investigation into Alleged Stock Market Manipulation

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs met with NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, seeking his support for an investigation into alleged stock market manipulation post-exit polls.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of direct involvement in a scam that caused retail investors to lose Rs 30 lakh crore.

The BJP has rejected these accusations as 'baseless'. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also demands a probe into how stock markets were allegedly manipulated using fake exit polls.

