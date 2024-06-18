Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Demands Investigation into Alleged Stock Market Manipulation

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs met NCP president Sharad Pawar to seek support for an investigation into alleged stock market manipulation following exit polls. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, of involvement in the scam, but the BJP dismissed the claims.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:34 IST
A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs met with NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, seeking his support for an investigation into alleged stock market manipulation post-exit polls.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of direct involvement in a scam that caused retail investors to lose Rs 30 lakh crore.

The BJP has rejected these accusations as 'baseless'. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also demands a probe into how stock markets were allegedly manipulated using fake exit polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

