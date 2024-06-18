CPI to Challenge Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad By-Poll
The CPI announced its decision to field a candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam confirmed the decision, emphasizing that the party will not align with the BJP. The Congress plans to vacate the seat held by Rahul Gandhi for Priyanka.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) has confirmed its plan to field a candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. Party state secretary Binoy Viswam made the announcement on Tuesday, stressing that the CPI and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would not support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in any capacity.
Viswam further commented on the Congress party's strategy, saying, "The Congress has every right to select their candidate. However, if their intention was to vacate Wayanad, there was no need to bring a prominent leader like Rahul Gandhi to the south."
Notably, senior CPI leader Annie Raja previously contested against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad during the recent Lok Sabha polls. This development follows Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's announcement that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh while vacating Wayanad for Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul had initially won both seats and was required to vacate one within 14 days post-election results.
