BJP Leaders Convene to Finalize Lok Sabha Speaker Nominee

Top BJP leaders will meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence to finalize the candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions. NDA constituents might also attend. A separate Maharashtra BJP core group meeting will strategize for the upcoming assembly polls. Key BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Top BJP leaders will convene at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Tuesday evening to finalize candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions.

Sources indicate that some NDA constituents might also participate in the discussions.

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker will take place on June 26, two days after the Parliament session commences.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core group will meet at the party headquarters to devise strategies for the state assembly polls slated for later this year.

Participants at the meeting, presided over by BJP chief J P Nadda, are expected to include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, MP Ashok Chauhan, and Minister Girish Mahajan, among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh are also anticipated to attend.

