BJP Mock Congress Over Priyanka Gandhi's Candidature in Wayanad

The BJP in Kerala ridiculed the Congress's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, and suggested her husband, Robert Vadra, might contest in Palakkad. BJP leaders labeled the move as self-serving for the Nehru-Gandhi family, while Congress rebutted the criticisms, asserting strong support for Priyanka.

Updated: 18-06-2024 14:24 IST
BJP Mock Congress Over Priyanka Gandhi's Candidature in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the BJP in Kerala intensified its criticism of the Congress party's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, a seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has suggested that the Congress may also consider fielding her husband, Robert Vadra, in the upcoming by-poll in the Palakkad assembly segment.

BJP state chief K Surendran and senior leader V Muraleedharan lambasted the Congress leadership for allegedly deceiving the people of Wayanad. Surendran, who had contested against Rahul Gandhi in the previous Lok Sabha polls, claimed that the Congress remains a tool for the Nehru-Gandhi family to further their interests.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan countered the criticisms, asserting that Priyanka Gandhi's arrival is warmly welcomed in Kerala. He emphasized that, similar to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka would also gain widespread acceptance and highlighted her efforts against fascist and communal forces in the country.

