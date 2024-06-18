BJP Mock Congress Over Priyanka Gandhi's Candidature in Wayanad

On Tuesday, the BJP in Kerala intensified its criticism of the Congress party's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, a seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has suggested that the Congress may also consider fielding her husband, Robert Vadra, in the upcoming by-poll in the Palakkad assembly segment.

BJP state chief K Surendran and senior leader V Muraleedharan lambasted the Congress leadership for allegedly deceiving the people of Wayanad. Surendran, who had contested against Rahul Gandhi in the previous Lok Sabha polls, claimed that the Congress remains a tool for the Nehru-Gandhi family to further their interests.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan countered the criticisms, asserting that Priyanka Gandhi's arrival is warmly welcomed in Kerala. He emphasized that, similar to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka would also gain widespread acceptance and highlighted her efforts against fascist and communal forces in the country.

