Left Menu

BJP Leaders Convene to Decide Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Top BJP leaders gathered at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence to discuss nominations for Lok Sabha speaker and deputy speaker. The election for the speaker's post is scheduled for June 26. A separate meeting of the Maharashtra BJP core group was also planned to strategize for the upcoming state assembly polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:00 IST
BJP Leaders Convene to Decide Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Top BJP leaders convened at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Tuesday evening to deliberate on the nominations for the Lok Sabha speaker and deputy speaker positions.

The meeting saw the attendance of prominent figures including Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav, Virendra Kumar, Piyush Goyal, Annapurna Devi, S Jaishankar, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

The election for the Lok Sabha speaker's post is slated for June 26, which comes two days after the commencement of the Lower House's first session.

In a separate development, the Maharashtra BJP core group planned to meet at the party headquarters later in the evening to discuss their strategy for the state assembly elections scheduled later this year, sources revealed.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, MP Ashok Chavan, minister Girish Mahajan, and other key leaders are expected to be in attendance. The meeting will be chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda. Additional attendees will include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, sources confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024