BJP Leaders Convene to Decide Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Top BJP leaders convened at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Tuesday evening to deliberate on the nominations for the Lok Sabha speaker and deputy speaker positions.

The meeting saw the attendance of prominent figures including Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav, Virendra Kumar, Piyush Goyal, Annapurna Devi, S Jaishankar, JD(U)'s Lalan Singh, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

The election for the Lok Sabha speaker's post is slated for June 26, which comes two days after the commencement of the Lower House's first session.

In a separate development, the Maharashtra BJP core group planned to meet at the party headquarters later in the evening to discuss their strategy for the state assembly elections scheduled later this year, sources revealed.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, MP Ashok Chavan, minister Girish Mahajan, and other key leaders are expected to be in attendance. The meeting will be chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda. Additional attendees will include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, sources confirmed.

