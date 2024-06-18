Left Menu

Historic Mandate: Modi's Unprecedented Varanasi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the historic nature of the recent Lok Sabha election mandate during his visit to Varanasi. Addressing the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, he released the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment for over 9.26 crore farmers. Modi dedicated his victory to the farmers and poor.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:12 IST
Historic Mandate: Modi's Unprecedented Varanasi Visit
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the mandate in the Lok Sabha election as unprecedented, marking a historic moment during his first visit to Varanasi post-polls. He was speaking at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, where he issued the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, benefiting more than 9.26 crore farmers.

Modi emphasized that the new government's inaugural decision was centered on improving the lives of farmers and the underprivileged. He attributed his continued tenure as the 'pradhan sevak' to the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Maa Ganga, along with the unwavering support from the people of Kashi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024