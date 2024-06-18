Historic Mandate: Modi's Unprecedented Varanasi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the mandate in the Lok Sabha election as unprecedented, marking a historic moment during his first visit to Varanasi post-polls. He was speaking at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, where he issued the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, benefiting more than 9.26 crore farmers.

Modi emphasized that the new government's inaugural decision was centered on improving the lives of farmers and the underprivileged. He attributed his continued tenure as the 'pradhan sevak' to the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Maa Ganga, along with the unwavering support from the people of Kashi.

