PM Modi's Third Term: Varanasi's Triumph and Ganga's Blessing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his Varanasi constituency and expressed his gratitude for being elected as an MP for the third consecutive time. He emphasized agriculture's role in India's development and highlighted the government's initiatives for farmers and the poor, releasing the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:05 IST
During his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound gratitude to the voters for electing him to the Lok Sabha for the third consecutive term. Addressing the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, Modi noted, 'It seems Mother Ganga has now adopted me.'

He underscored his administration's commitment to agriculture by releasing the Rs 20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, benefiting over 9.26 crore farmers. This marked his first visit to his constituency post the Lok Sabha elections, where he secured a notable victory margin.

Modi acknowledged the historical mandate given by the people, which ushered in decisions favoring farmers, women, youth, and the economically disadvantaged. He assured that such trust motivates him to work harder for India's progress. The Prime Minister cited initiatives like constructing over three crore homes for the poor and nationwide expansion of PM Kisan Samman as pivotal actions for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

