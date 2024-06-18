Trudeau Sees Alignment with India Despite Tense Relations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed optimism about strengthening ties with India even amidst diplomatic strains, after his first meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Italy. The two leaders discussed significant bilateral issues, with Trudeau highlighting possible engagement on economic and national security fronts.

Prime Minister Modi shared a photo of their handshake on social media, taken during the Summit in southern Italy. This marked their initial interaction following allegations by Trudeau last September about Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist, in British Columbia. India had dismissed these claims as 'absurd and motivated'.

Trudeau emphasized the positive aspects of such summits, allowing direct engagement with global leaders on critical matters. He underscored the substantial people-to-people and economic ties between Canada and India, which necessitate collaborative efforts on pressing issues like national security and the rule of law. He noted ongoing work on the Nijjar murder investigation and reiterated Canada's expectation for India to address pro-Khalistan activities on its soil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)