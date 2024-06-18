Left Menu

Srinagar Turns 'Red Zone' Ahead of PM Modi's Visit for International Yoga Day

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar for International Yoga Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police declared the city a temporary 'red zone' and banned drone operations. This marks Modi's first visit to the region since being sworn in for a third term.

Srinagar Turns 'Red Zone' Ahead of PM Modi's Visit for International Yoga Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar for International Yoga Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have designated the city as a temporary 'red zone' and have banned the operation of drones.

This declaration comes in line with Rule 24(2) of the Drone Rules, 2021, aiming to secure the area amid heightened security concerns. In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since assuming office for the third time, Modi is set to lead the main event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on Friday morning.

The police have warned that all unauthorized drone operations within the 'red zone' will face penalties as per the provisions of the drone rules, emphasizing the stringent measures being undertaken to ensure the prime minister's safety during the visit.

