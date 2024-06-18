Left Menu

Modi Seeks Divine Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath After Election Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, his constituency, to offer prayers and seek blessings after the Lok Sabha polls. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi also addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and participated in the Ganga aarti.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:13 IST
Modi Seeks Divine Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath After Election Victory
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant post-election visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought divine blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. The visit marked Modi's first trip to the holy city after the Lok Sabha polls.

Prior to his temple visit, Modi addressed a gathering at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Mehndiganj and participated in the revered Ganga aarti ceremony at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Shrikant Mishra, the chief priest of the temple, performed the pooja as mantras resonated through the air.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Prime Minister, who received a commemorative souvenir from the Chief Minister. For the night, Modi is scheduled to stay at the guesthouse of the Banaras Railway Engine Factory, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024