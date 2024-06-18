Modi Seeks Divine Blessings at Kashi Vishwanath After Election Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, his constituency, to offer prayers and seek blessings after the Lok Sabha polls. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi also addressed a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and participated in the Ganga aarti.
In a significant post-election visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought divine blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. The visit marked Modi's first trip to the holy city after the Lok Sabha polls.
Prior to his temple visit, Modi addressed a gathering at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Mehndiganj and participated in the revered Ganga aarti ceremony at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Shrikant Mishra, the chief priest of the temple, performed the pooja as mantras resonated through the air.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Prime Minister, who received a commemorative souvenir from the Chief Minister. For the night, Modi is scheduled to stay at the guesthouse of the Banaras Railway Engine Factory, according to officials.
