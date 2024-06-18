Left Menu

No Leadership Change Despite Poor Poll Performance, BJP Maharashtra Stands Firm

Despite a significant setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has decided to retain its current leadership in Maharashtra. This decision emerged from a core group meeting attended by key leaders including JP Nadda and Amit Shah. The focus now shifts to strategizing for the upcoming assembly elections.

Updated: 18-06-2024 22:15 IST
No Leadership Change Despite Poor Poll Performance, BJP Maharashtra Stands Firm
Despite a significant setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has decided to retain its current leadership in Maharashtra. This decision emerged from a core group meeting held at the party's headquarters, presided over by party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

'There will be no change in leadership in Maharashtra,' Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced to reporters. The meeting, attended by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior leaders including Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, and Vinod Tawde, reviewed the party's performance and discussed strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had offered to resign and focus on organizing for the assembly elections following the party's poor performance. The BJP won nine seats in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha elections, down from its 2019 tally of 23. Fadnavis briefed reporters, stating that discussions also involved talks with allies Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP to plan for the assembly polls.

