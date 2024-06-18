CM Yogi addresses Kisan Sammelan in Varanasi in the presence of PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that for the first time since independence, in 2014, farmers became a part of the country's political agenda. Under the leadership of PM Modi, several schemes were launched to increase the income of farmers manifold and transform their lives, Yogi remarked.

Addressing the Kisan Sammelan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the schemes ranged from Soil Health Card to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and today its results are visible. He added, "When PM Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time, the first thing he did was to sign a file dedicated to the farmers. Today crores of farmers are benefiting from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi."

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (over Rs 20,000 crore) to the accounts of 9.26 crore farmers online. Certificates were also distributed to Krishi Sakhis. CM Yogi mentioned that for the first time in 62 years, a politician has brought about extensive changes in the lives of all sections of society through his work and took oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term based on his popularity. He described Narendra Modi as the illustrious son of Mother Ganga, for giving India a new identity in the world through his efforts.

He said that under PM Modi's leadership, the country is witnessing the emergence of a new India, while Uttar Pradesh is rising as a leading economy in the country. CM Yogi further mentioned that the country has witnessed the transformation of Varanasi. While preserving its spiritual and cultural identity, Kashi is being developed as a city with a new look and form. The new Kashi is attracting people from all over the country and the world.

"In the last 10 years, not only have thousands of crores been invested in Kashi's rejuvenation, but the world has also seen it transform into a new form. The common people's faith and devotion towards Kashi have also strengthened," Yogi added. Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, State Government Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, Jaiveer Singh, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dr. Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Baldev Singh Aulakh were present in the event. (ANI)

