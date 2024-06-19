Left Menu

Biden Administration Approves $360 Million Arms Sale to Taiwan Amidst Tensions with China

The Biden administration approved a $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, including armed drones and missile equipment, amidst high tensions with China. The move aims to support Taiwan's military modernization and regional stability, drawing expected condemnation from Beijing, which views Taiwan as its territory.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 07:43 IST
In a strategic move expected to exacerbate existing tensions, the Biden administration has sanctioned a $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan. The deal, disclosed by the State Department, provides the island with armed drones, missile equipment, and related support materials.

This announcement arrives at a critical juncture, with strained relations between Washington and Beijing. China perceives Taiwan as an integral part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to assert its claim.

Comprising 291 Altius-600M drones and 720 Switchblade drones, this significant military boost aims to modernize Taiwan's armed forces. The U.S. asserts that the sale aligns with its national security interests, intending to support regional political stability and balance of power. Despite assurances, the announcement may influence the delicate military equilibrium in the area.

