U.S. Approves $360M Arms Sale to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions with China

The Biden administration approved a $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, including hundreds of armed drones and missile equipment, despite probable condemnation from China. The sale aims to support Taiwan's defense modernization and maintain regional stability, amid ongoing high tensions between Washington and Beijing.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a significant $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, delivering the island hundreds of armed drones and missile equipment, the State Department confirmed. This decision, though anticipated, is likely to incite a negative response from China amidst already high tensions.

The sale includes 291 Altius-600M unmanned aerial systems equipped with warheads and 720 Switchblade drones, often described as extended-range loitering munitions, according to the State Department.

The transaction, as stated by the department, supports U.S. national, economic, and security interests by bolstering Taiwan's defense capabilities. It aims to enhance the recipient's security, contribute to regional political stability, and support military and economic balance.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te expressed gratitude toward the U.S. for this reinforcement during a press conference in Taipei. He emphasized that such initiatives foster peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and mentioned ongoing efforts to further strengthen Taiwan's defense capabilities either through military purchases or internal developments.

Despite claims that the transfer will not disrupt the regional military equilibrium, this move comes as the U.S. and China seek to alleviate existing friction in their bilateral relations.

