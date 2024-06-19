Leaders Unite in Birthday Tributes to Rahul Gandhi, a Beacon of Compassion and Constitutionality
On Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday, felicitations poured in from various political figures. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other notable leaders praised his commitment to constitutional values and compassion for the unheard. Gandhi requested Congress members to celebrate through humanitarian efforts rather than grand celebrations.
On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday, an array of political luminaries extended their heartfelt wishes, celebrating his enduring legacy and principled stand.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge commended Gandhi for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution's values and his compassion for the marginalized, distinguishing him as a unique leader.
Notably, Gandhi has asked all Congress workers to forgo grand birthday celebrations and instead engage in charitable and humanitarian efforts, underscoring his dedication to social causes.
