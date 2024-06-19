Leaders Unite in Birthday Tributes to Rahul Gandhi, a Beacon of Compassion and Constitutionality

On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday, an array of political luminaries extended their heartfelt wishes, celebrating his enduring legacy and principled stand.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge commended Gandhi for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution's values and his compassion for the marginalized, distinguishing him as a unique leader.

Notably, Gandhi has asked all Congress workers to forgo grand birthday celebrations and instead engage in charitable and humanitarian efforts, underscoring his dedication to social causes.

