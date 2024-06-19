Kiran Choudhary and Shruti Choudhry's Dynamic Shift to BJP

In a significant political move, former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, along with their supporters, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Their decision came a day after resigning from the Congress, citing the party's state unit was being run as a 'personal fiefdom' under former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Kiran Choudhary, daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal and a current MLA from Tosham, along with Shruti Choudhry, former working president of the Haryana Congress, made the announcement at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

