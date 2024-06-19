Left Menu

Kiran Choudhary and Shruti Choudhry's Dynamic Shift to BJP

Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joined the BJP with their supporters. Accusing the state party of being a 'personal fiefdom' under Bhupinder Singh Hooda, they made the switch in the presence of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 11:12 IST
Kiran Choudhary and Shruti Choudhry's Dynamic Shift to BJP
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, along with their supporters, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Their decision came a day after resigning from the Congress, citing the party's state unit was being run as a 'personal fiefdom' under former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Kiran Choudhary, daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal and a current MLA from Tosham, along with Shruti Choudhry, former working president of the Haryana Congress, made the announcement at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024