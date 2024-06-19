Priyanka Gandhi's Heartfelt Birthday Message to Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi celebrated her brother Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday with a touching social media post, calling him her 'friend, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader'.

Rather than grand celebrations, Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and current MP from Rae Bareli, instructed Congress workers to mark the occasion through humanitarian efforts and charity.

'Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe, and everything lights up the path,' noted Priyanka Gandhi, emphasizing the close bond they share with regular heartfelt messages and humorous exchanges.

