Kharge Demands Restoration of Icons' Statues
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, protesting the relocation of statues of prominent national leaders in the Parliament complex. Kharge claims the move violates democratic norms and demands the statues be restored to their original locations.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has formally objected to the relocation of statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, and other national leaders within the Parliament complex.
In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Kharge asserted that the statues were moved arbitrarily without consultation, violating democratic principles.
The Congress leader emphasized the significant value and historical importance of these statues and called for their restoration to their original locations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense Battle for Goa's Lok Sabha Seats: BJP vs Congress
BJP Leads in Telangana Lok Sabha Seats as Congress Trails in Khammam
Congress and AAP Show Initial Leads in Punjab Lok Sabha Seats
Assam Assembly Elections: BJP Leads in 6 Seats, Congress Ahead in 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi trailing behind Congress's Ajay Rai by 6,223 votes in Varanasi LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC.