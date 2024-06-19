Left Menu

Kharge Demands Restoration of Icons' Statues

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, protesting the relocation of statues of prominent national leaders in the Parliament complex. Kharge claims the move violates democratic norms and demands the statues be restored to their original locations.

Updated: 19-06-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:38 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has formally objected to the relocation of statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, and other national leaders within the Parliament complex.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Kharge asserted that the statues were moved arbitrarily without consultation, violating democratic principles.

The Congress leader emphasized the significant value and historical importance of these statues and called for their restoration to their original locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

