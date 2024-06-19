Kharge Demands Restoration of Icons' Statues

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has formally objected to the relocation of statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, and other national leaders within the Parliament complex.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Kharge asserted that the statues were moved arbitrarily without consultation, violating democratic principles.

The Congress leader emphasized the significant value and historical importance of these statues and called for their restoration to their original locations.

