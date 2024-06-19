Left Menu

Putin and Kim Sign Historic Partnership Amidst Rising Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a historic partnership that includes mutual aid commitments. The agreement covers security, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The summit marks the strongest Moscow-Pyongyang connection since the Soviet Union's collapse, signaling a significant upgrade in bilateral relations.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:53 IST
Putin and Kim Sign Historic Partnership Amidst Rising Global Tensions
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a move that promises to reshape geopolitical alliances, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a landmark partnership agreement during a summit. This historic pact includes commitments to mutual aid if either nation is attacked and spans areas such as security, trade, and cultural collaboration.

The leaders, who met in North Korea with Putin visiting for the first time in 24 years, heralded the agreement as a 'breakthrough document' and the 'strongest ever treaty' between the two countries. They emphasized its significance amid escalating tensions with Western nations.

The partnership comes as the international community watches closely, concerned about a potential arms arrangement benefiting Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Both leaders dismissed these concerns, highlighting their united front against what they describe as 'imperialist hegemonistic' policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024