Punjab Congress Chief Challenges AAP Government on Rising Drug Menace

Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes the AAP government for the rising drug issue, urging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the matter in the state assembly. Warring also questions the recent transfer of low-ranking police officials, claiming it as harassment and politically motivated.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:03 IST
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has criticized the AAP government, alleging that the drug menace in the state is escalating.

Warring has called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to facilitate a detailed discussion on the issue in the Punjab Assembly, expressing dissatisfaction with the current measures against drug abuse.

Additionally, Warring condemned the recent transfer of low-ranking police officials, suggesting it was politically motivated and unjust, and demanding the rollback of such decisions.

