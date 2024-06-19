Left Menu

Myanmar Marks Aung San Suu Kyi's Birthday with Defiant Flower Protests

Supporters of Myanmar's incarcerated leader Aung San Suu Kyi held peaceful flower-themed protests to mark her 79th birthday. Despite military repression, demonstrations sprang up across the country. Suu Kyi, detained since February 2021 coup, is seen as a symbol of resistance against the military regime.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:07 IST
Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a show of defiance, supporters of Myanmar's imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi conducted peaceful, flower-themed protests to commemorate her 79th birthday on Wednesday. Demonstrators, some risking arrest, took to the streets in various regions, visibly challenging the military government's harsh repression.

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Suu Kyi has been a stalwart in the fight against military rule for decades. She was apprehended on February 1, 2021, following a coup. Currently, she faces a 27-year prison sentence on widely disputed charges designed to silence her.

With over 20,600 dissidents detained, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the protests signify undeterred resistance. Images on social media showcased participants carrying Suu Kyi's portraits and banners, echoing solidarity for the pro-democracy cause amidst the country's ongoing conflict.

