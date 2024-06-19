Myanmar Marks Aung San Suu Kyi's Birthday with Defiant Flower Protests
Supporters of Myanmar's incarcerated leader Aung San Suu Kyi held peaceful flower-themed protests to mark her 79th birthday. Despite military repression, demonstrations sprang up across the country. Suu Kyi, detained since February 2021 coup, is seen as a symbol of resistance against the military regime.
- Country:
- Thailand
In a show of defiance, supporters of Myanmar's imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi conducted peaceful, flower-themed protests to commemorate her 79th birthday on Wednesday. Demonstrators, some risking arrest, took to the streets in various regions, visibly challenging the military government's harsh repression.
A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Suu Kyi has been a stalwart in the fight against military rule for decades. She was apprehended on February 1, 2021, following a coup. Currently, she faces a 27-year prison sentence on widely disputed charges designed to silence her.
With over 20,600 dissidents detained, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the protests signify undeterred resistance. Images on social media showcased participants carrying Suu Kyi's portraits and banners, echoing solidarity for the pro-democracy cause amidst the country's ongoing conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SpiceJet plans to raise USD 250 million in next couple of months: Airline Chief Ajay Singh.
Poll battle between former couple delivers closest victory margin among Bengal LS seats
Congolese Coup Attempt: Expat Defendants Face Death Penalty
Americans Face Charges in Congo Coup Attempt
Hong Kong cancels passports of six pro-democracy activists living in exile, calls them "lawless wanted criminals"