Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections
A senior leader of the Shiv Sena, part of the Mahayuti coalition, has announced the party's demand to contest at least 100 of the 288 assembly seats in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. The statement was made by Ramdas Kadam during the 58th Foundation Day of the undivided Shiv Sena.
The Shiv Sena is a crucial part of the Mahayuti coalition, which also includes the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The announcement came from Ramdas Kadam, a former state minister, during a function marking the 58th Foundation Day of the undivided Shiv Sena, organized by the Shinde faction at the NSCI complex.
Amidst ongoing seat-sharing negotiations within the coalition, NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal recently stated that his party is seeking 80-90 seats.
