Left Menu

Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

A senior leader of the Shiv Sena, part of the Mahayuti coalition, has announced the party's demand to contest at least 100 of the 288 assembly seats in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. The statement was made by Ramdas Kadam during the 58th Foundation Day of the undivided Shiv Sena.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:08 IST
Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has issued a strong demand for the party to contest at least 100 out of the 288 assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

The Shiv Sena is a crucial part of the Mahayuti coalition, which also includes the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The announcement came from Ramdas Kadam, a former state minister, during a function marking the 58th Foundation Day of the undivided Shiv Sena, organized by the Shinde faction at the NSCI complex.

Amidst ongoing seat-sharing negotiations within the coalition, NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal recently stated that his party is seeking 80-90 seats.

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024