Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In a significant political development, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has issued a strong demand for the party to contest at least 100 out of the 288 assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

The Shiv Sena is a crucial part of the Mahayuti coalition, which also includes the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The announcement came from Ramdas Kadam, a former state minister, during a function marking the 58th Foundation Day of the undivided Shiv Sena, organized by the Shinde faction at the NSCI complex.

Amidst ongoing seat-sharing negotiations within the coalition, NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal recently stated that his party is seeking 80-90 seats.