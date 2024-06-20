Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Birthday Sparks Hopes for Congress-SP Unity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used his 54th birthday to highlight the camaraderie with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Gandhi referenced their past alliance and hinted at future political cooperation. The renewed optimism comes after a strong electoral showing in Uttar Pradesh by both parties in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Updated: 20-06-2024
Rahul Gandhi
  Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 54th birthday by emphasizing his bond with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Gandhi's remarks, which sought to revive the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' tagline from past campaigns, demonstrated the two leaders' close alliance. In greeting Yadav, Gandhi declared, 'UP ke do ladke Hindustan ki rajneeti ko mohabbat ki dukaan banayenge'.

This statement harked back to the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls when the two parties unsuccessfully combined forces. Despite their past electoral defeat, recent Lok Sabha results have invigorated the Congress' and Samajwadi Party's hopes. The Samajwadi Party secured 37 out of 80 Uttar Pradesh seats, while the Congress, with its allies, marked a significant presence.

The political tenor also saw Gandhi responding wittily to Prime Minister Modi's previous jibes during the campaign, suggesting a renewed vigor in the Congress-Samajwadi Party partnership. The results show the effective transfer of votes between the allies, strengthening the INDIA bloc's coordination against the BJP, which fell short of a Lok Sabha majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

