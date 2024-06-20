Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu Turns 66: A Beacon of Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated President Droupadi Murmu's 66th birthday by lauding her dedication and service to the nation. Murmu marked the day with a visit to the Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi, praying for India's progress. Murmu's journey continues to inspire millions across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his heartfelt wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on her 66th birthday, highlighting her exemplary service and dedication to the country.

On her special day, President Murmu visited the Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi to pray for the nation's welfare and progress, expressing her hopes for India's continued advancement. Her office shared pictures of the visit on the social media platform X, in Hindi.

Born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village, Odisha, Murmu was sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25, 2022. Her life journey, marked by her service to the poor and marginalized, continues to inspire millions. PM Modi also emphasized her visionary leadership and tireless efforts as guiding forces for the nation.

