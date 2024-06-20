Jaishankar's Strategic Sri Lanka Visit: Boosting Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday, marking his inaugural visit in his second consecutive term. During this visit, he aims to bolster bilateral ties with the country's leadership.

Upon arriving in Colombo, Jaishankar was warmly received by Tharaka Balasuriya, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Senthil Thondaman, Governor of the Eastern Province. Expressing his anticipation for the meetings, Jaishankar tweeted, 'Landed in Colombo for my first visit in the new term. Thank Minister of State @TharakaBalasur1 and Governor of Eastern province @S_Thondaman for the warm welcome. Look forward to my meetings with the leadership.'

Under India's 'Neighbourhood First' and SAGAR policies, Sri Lanka holds a pivotal position. The visit underscores India's dedication to fostering friendly and mutually advantageous relationships with its neighbors. His trip is also a significant standalone bilateral visit after taking charge as External Affairs Minister on June 11.

Last week, Jaishankar joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation at the G7 Outreach Summit in Italy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi confirmed that during his stay, Jaishankar will engage in discussions with the Sri Lankan leadership on a breadth of issues. This visit, reflective of India's Neighbourhood First Policy, underscores India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka as a close maritime neighbor and enduring friend. Additionally, it aims to propel forward connectivity projects and cooperative initiatives across various sectors.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, among other top leaders from India's neighborhood, attended Prime Minister Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9, emphasizing the significance of regional ties.

