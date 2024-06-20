Left Menu

Political Advisor to Imran Khan Abducted in Lahore

Ghulam Shabbir, the political advisor to jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, has been reportedly abducted in Lahore. An FIR filed by his son indicated Shabbir was taken by unknown individuals while traveling to Islamabad. Further details on the incident are currently unavailable.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent turn of events, Ghulam Shabbir, the political advisor to the incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, has been reportedly abducted by unidentified men in Lahore. According to a report from the Express Tribune, Shabbir, elder brother of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, was taken while en route to Islamabad late at night two days ago.

The incident has been officially recorded by Shabbir's son, Bilal, at the Kahna police station in Lahore. The FIR indicates that Shabbir left his residence in Khayaban-e-Amin and has since gone missing. Authorities are yet to provide further information on this alarming development.

Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been incarcerated since August last year. The former premier, who has faced nearly 200 legal cases since his ouster in April 2022, had previously led a significant march from Lahore to Islamabad to challenge the current coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif.

