Political Clash: YSRCP Office Demolition Sparks Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu's government of unlawfully demolishing their under-construction central office in Tadepalli, Guntur. Despite a High Court order to halt the demolition, the municipal authorities proceeded, leading to a political spat and allegations of vendetta politics.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday accused the government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, of illegally demolishing his party's under-construction central office in Tadepalli, Guntur district, despite a High Court order to halt the action.

On social media platform X, Reddy lashed out at the state government, claiming, "Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP's central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers, which was almost complete."

The TDP defended the move, stating that the office was being built on contested irrigation land and that legal protocols were followed, including a show-cause notice issued to YSRCP. The opposition, however, maintained that the demolition defied a court order and amounted to contempt of court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

