Zelenskiy Highlights Surge of Russian Bombings in June

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia had deployed more than 2,400 guided bombs on Ukraine in June, with about 700 used on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also called on Ukraine's Western allies to deliver promised military aid packages "without delay so that the agreements we reached with (U.S.) President Biden can be realised."

