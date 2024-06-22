Zelenskiy Highlights Surge of Russian Bombings in June
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that Russia deployed over 2,400 guided bombs on Ukraine in June, with around 700 targeting Kharkiv. He urged Ukraine's Western allies to expeditiously fulfill promised military aid, emphasizing agreements made with U.S. President Biden.
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:54 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia had deployed more than 2,400 guided bombs on Ukraine in June, with about 700 used on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also called on Ukraine's Western allies to deliver promised military aid packages "without delay so that the agreements we reached with (U.S.) President Biden can be realised."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Guided Bombs Strike Kharkiv: Rising Civilian Casualties
Ukraine's Tactical Strikes Curb Kharkiv Attacks Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Fierce Clashes in Kharkiv: Ukraine Pushes Back Amidst Russian Offensive
Russia's Advance in Kharkiv Slows Down: Frontline Stabilizes
Western Allies Accuse Russia of Meddling in Moldova's 2024 Election