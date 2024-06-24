Left Menu

Ministers Take Oath Amid Opposition Boycott in 18th Lok Sabha

Key ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari took oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Despite appointments, members of the opposition, including K Suresh and others, boycotted the oaths as a protest against Speaker B Mahtab’s appointment.

In a significant political event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari took their oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday.

Rajnath Singh retained his seat from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, while Amit Shah represented Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Nitin Gadkari hailed from Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Before these prominent leaders, senior BJP members Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste took their oaths. They will assist pro-tem speaker B Mahtab during the oath-taking sessions. However, opposition leaders, including Congress's K Suresh, DMK's T R Baalu, and TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay abstained from the ceremony to protest Mahtab's appointment. Additionally, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took their oaths.

