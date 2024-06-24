Ministers Take Oath Amid Opposition Boycott in 18th Lok Sabha
Key ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari took oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Despite appointments, members of the opposition, including K Suresh and others, boycotted the oaths as a protest against Speaker B Mahtab’s appointment.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari took their oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday.
Rajnath Singh retained his seat from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, while Amit Shah represented Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Nitin Gadkari hailed from Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Before these prominent leaders, senior BJP members Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste took their oaths. They will assist pro-tem speaker B Mahtab during the oath-taking sessions. However, opposition leaders, including Congress's K Suresh, DMK's T R Baalu, and TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay abstained from the ceremony to protest Mahtab's appointment. Additionally, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took their oaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Call for Humility and Transparency Ahead of Oath Ceremony
Rajnath Singh takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister.
Amit Shah administered oath of office and secrecy as Union Cabinet Minister by President Droupadi Murmu.
Stars and Tycoons Grace Modi's Oath Ceremony
Bollywood Stars Shine at Modi's Historic Third Term Oath Ceremony