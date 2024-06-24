Opposition INDIA Bloc's Protest Highlights Constitution in 18th Lok Sabha

In a significant demonstration of dissent, members of the opposition INDIA bloc waved copies of the Constitution during the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah faced a similar reception. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took his oath amid chants of NEET-NET from opposition members, highlighting ongoing controversies over entrance examinations. Key opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool's Kalyan Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav were notably present in the front row of the opposition benches.

Additionally, the appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem Speaker spurred members of Congress, DMK, and Trinamool Congress to walk out in protest. The session also saw a blend of traditions and new beginnings, with members exchanging greetings and showing unity despite party lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)