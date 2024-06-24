Left Menu

Opposition INDIA Bloc's Protest Highlights Constitution in 18th Lok Sabha

During the oath-taking ceremony in the 18th Lok Sabha, opposition INDIA bloc members protested by waving copies of the Constitution. Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others took oath amid chants and slogans from the opposition. Key opposition leaders displayed discontent over various issues, including NEET-NET examinations and the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of dissent, members of the opposition INDIA bloc waved copies of the Constitution during the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah faced a similar reception. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took his oath amid chants of NEET-NET from opposition members, highlighting ongoing controversies over entrance examinations. Key opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool's Kalyan Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav were notably present in the front row of the opposition benches.

Additionally, the appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem Speaker spurred members of Congress, DMK, and Trinamool Congress to walk out in protest. The session also saw a blend of traditions and new beginnings, with members exchanging greetings and showing unity despite party lines.

