Netanyahu's Stance Complicates US-backed Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent statements have cast significant doubt on the viability of a US-backed proposal to end the eight-month-long conflict in Gaza. Netanyahu's willingness to entertain only a 'partial' ceasefire has inflamed tensions, particularly among families of hostages held by Hamas.

In a Sunday interview on Channel 14, a pro-Netanyahu Israeli broadcaster, the Prime Minister asserted he would agree to a deal that returns some of the approximately 120 hostages. However, he emphasized that the war would resume post-pause to meet the objective of dismantling Hamas.

Netanyahu's comments, diverging from a plan detailed by US President Joe Biden, risk straining US-Israel relations. The dispute persists amid a complex three-phase plan, hovering over a backdrop of humanitarian crisis and devastated lives in Gaza.

