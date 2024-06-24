Netanyahu's Stance Complicates US-backed Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent comments cast doubt on a US-backed proposal to end the Gaza conflict. Netanyahu's conditional agreement and commitment to eliminate Hamas have caused a backlash from hostages' families and strained relations with the US. The ongoing tensions complicate efforts for a lasting ceasefire.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent statements have cast significant doubt on the viability of a US-backed proposal to end the eight-month-long conflict in Gaza. Netanyahu's willingness to entertain only a 'partial' ceasefire has inflamed tensions, particularly among families of hostages held by Hamas.
In a Sunday interview on Channel 14, a pro-Netanyahu Israeli broadcaster, the Prime Minister asserted he would agree to a deal that returns some of the approximately 120 hostages. However, he emphasized that the war would resume post-pause to meet the objective of dismantling Hamas.
Netanyahu's comments, diverging from a plan detailed by US President Joe Biden, risk straining US-Israel relations. The dispute persists amid a complex three-phase plan, hovering over a backdrop of humanitarian crisis and devastated lives in Gaza.
