Odisha CM Majhi Claims Assassination Attempt Under Previous BJD Government

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alleged on Monday that there was an attempt to assassinate him during the reign of the previous BJD government by throwing bombs.

Speaking at a public meeting in Jhumpura, Keonjhar, Majhi, a senior BJP leader, recounted a near-fatal incident, saying, 'There was an attempt to kill me in a bomb blast in Keonjhar's Mandua. However, I was saved due to God's blessings and the love of people.'

Expressing his unwavering faith, Majhi stated, 'I have nothing to fear when Maa Tarini, Maa Durga, Lord Baladev, and Lord Jagannath are with me.'

On his second day visiting Keonjhar, Majhi held a roadshow and attended a rally where he was felicitated. He visited the Maa Tarini, Baladev Jew, and Lord Jagannath temples, and reinforced his commitment to his constituents by stating, 'I am the people's CM and I have no problem in meeting anyone. Come to Bhubaneswar if required, I will meet people directly.'

During the rally, Majhi recalled his childhood days visiting the weekly market at Jhumpura with his mother, celebrating the opportunity to come together. He highlighted the BJP manifesto's promises, including providing Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy as MSP from the Kharif season and paying Rs 50,000 to eligible women under the Subhadra Yojana.

Majhi also discussed his vision for developing Keonjhar, emphasizing its rich natural resources and his dream to build a 'sunehra (golden) Kanojhar'. 'We can build a developed Keonjhar if we have the determination to do so,' he added.

