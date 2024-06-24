President Murmu Hosts Grand Dinner for Union Council of Ministers

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a distinguished dinner for the Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening.

The event saw attendance from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse, enhancing the significance of the gathering.

Earlier on the same day, Prime Minister Modi, along with his council of ministers, including prominent leaders like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, marking the commencement of its first session.

