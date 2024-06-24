Left Menu

President Murmu Hosts Grand Dinner for Union Council of Ministers

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner on Monday for the Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse also attended the event. Earlier, Modi and his ministers took the oath for the 18th Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:15 IST
President Murmu Hosts Grand Dinner for Union Council of Ministers
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a distinguished dinner for the Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening.

The event saw attendance from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse, enhancing the significance of the gathering.

Earlier on the same day, Prime Minister Modi, along with his council of ministers, including prominent leaders like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, marking the commencement of its first session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024