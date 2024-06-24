President Murmu Hosts Grand Dinner for Union Council of Ministers
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner on Monday for the Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse also attended the event. Earlier, Modi and his ministers took the oath for the 18th Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:15 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a distinguished dinner for the Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening.
The event saw attendance from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse, enhancing the significance of the gathering.
Earlier on the same day, Prime Minister Modi, along with his council of ministers, including prominent leaders like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, marking the commencement of its first session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The results of elections to the 18th Lok Sabha constitute a significant setback for BJP: CPI(M) Politburo.
18th Lok Sabha Session Begins: What to Expect from June 24 to July 3
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
"We want to begin 18th Lok Sabha on positive note, members should work jointly as Team India: Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju Calls for Constructive Debate in 18th Lok Sabha