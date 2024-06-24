Top Judge Questions PTI's 'Political Suicide' in Alliance with Sunni Ittehad Council
Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned PTI's decision to ally with Sunni Ittehad Council before the February general elections. The Supreme Court resumed hearing SIC's petition challenging the Peshawar High Court's verdict on reserved seats. The decision will impact the allocation of 77 reserved seats in national and provincial assemblies.
Pakistan's top judge on Monday expressed confusion over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) decision to merge with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) prior to the upcoming general elections.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned why PTI, led by the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, would make such a politically self-destructive move.
The remarks came as the Supreme Court heard SIC's appeal against the Peshawar High Court ruling that denied reserved seats for women and minorities. The court's final decision could alter the distribution of 77 reserved seats in the National and provincial assemblies, potentially impacting future legislative developments in Pakistan.
